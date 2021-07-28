Hot and humid Wednesday

Today was another hot day in Middle Georgia, but storms popped up this afternoon bringing heavy rain and a bit of a cool down.

Tomorrow has a similar forecast, but our storm coverage will be less widespread.

Highs will be limited to the mid 90s, but that is not the story for the rest of the week.



Tomorrow will bring us our last chance of rain for a few days, with considerable drying for the rest of the work week.

Regardless of our rain chances, heat index value for the rest of the week will be very hot bordering on dangerous.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a few more days of heat advisories.



By the weekend, scattered storms return to the area, helping to bring down our high temperatures, closer to normal.

Severe storms are not expected, but heavy rain is possible in any storms that pop up.



The start of next week will bring more rain and finally a cool down to Middle Georgia.

Just looking ahead a little bit to next week, rain looks to be sticking around for much of next week.