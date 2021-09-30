HOOKED ON SCIENCE: Melting Witch

You're not gonna believe the spooky science experiment you can do by using something that you use to remove fingernail polish from your fingernails– acetone!

Science guy Jason Lindsey takes a container full of acetone and makes a “Witch” made out of styrofoam cups that he places into the acetone to see what happens.

The cups dissolve upon touching the acetone as its a solvent that easily dissolves bonds between polymers, which are what the styrofoam cups are made out of, much in the same way that water dissolves sugar.