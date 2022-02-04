“Honoring the Past, Promoting the Future” seeks to help veterans and others at April event at Luther Williams Field

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several Veteran Support Organizations and Georgia GOP have announced an event set to celebrate veterans and provide opportunities to young people looking to join the military.

The event is called “Honoring the Past, Promoting the Future”, and the ceremony is set to honor Vietnam Veterans, Celebrate UGA Coach Vince Dooley, and give away scholarships to young men and women looking to join the military. The event is on April 2nd at Luther Williams Field, and there will be food, live music, and local vendors.

Event organizer and CEO of Servants Task Force Steve Rogers says that he hopes the event will bring the people of Georgia together, and that he hopes all can agree that everyone cares about our veterans and first responders and to help get them the help they deserve.

For more information about the event, visit https://servantstaskforce.org/