Honey Bee vendor says goodbye after 30 years at the Georgia National Fair

He has been a vendor at the Georgia National Fair since its opening in 1990.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— If you head out to the Georgia National Fair, be sure to make a stop at the Honey Bee Story stand.

Jesse McCurdy is a beekeeper in Perry, and the owner of the Honey Bee Story stand in Heritage Hall. He has been a vendor at the Georgia National Fair since its opening in 1990.

Now, 32 years later, McCurdy is saying goodbye to the fair. He says he’s enjoyed getting to teach the children about being a bee keeper. McCurdy says this is a bittersweet moment for him.

“It’s sad in a way because I’ve been doing it so long, and I’ve seen kids that have grown up bringing their kids now, which is real satisfying because they seem to enjoy the observational hive up at the other end.”

If you’re interested in learning more, stop by Heritage Hall at the fairgrounds.