UPDATE: Victim identified in Homicide at Macon apartments

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the shooting as 30 year-old Keonta Rouse of Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones tells 41NBC that there was a homicide at Riverpark Apartments off of 720 Tidewater Circle. He says that the victim was a male, and that he was shot multiple times. Jones said that the victim was pronounced deceased around 1:55 p.m.

Coroner Jones is on the scene, stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.