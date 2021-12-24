Holiday travel expected to increase as Christmas approaches

AAA estimates more than 3 million Georgianz will be on the roads this holiday season. That's nearly a 28 percent increase compared to last year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Christmas is just two days away, and many people are expected to be out on the roads traveling.

AAA estimates more than 3 million Georgianz will be on the roads this holiday season. That’s nearly a 28 percent increase compared to last year.

With Macon being in the middle of the state, many people will travel through the city to get to their destinations.

Lieutenant Scott Davis with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, says deputies are working to meet the needs of increased travel throughout the holiday season. He shared ways to stay safe while traveling.

“Obey the speed limits, obey the traffic control devices. Be cognizant of what’s around you for sure. While you’re driving pay attention. Don’t be distracted by your occupants, family, friends or your devices,” he said.

Lieutenant Davis says fueling up and making sure you have spare tires are good things to do before going on a road trip. He also says using common sense will keep you safe when you’re traveling.

“Respect your fellow driver because none of us are individually or unilaterally on the roadway. Just be mindful and respectful of your fellow motorist and follow the rules of the road,” he said.

The roads were pretty busy Thursday, with people trying to get to their families before Christmas.

We spoke with one traveler driving from Tampa to Atlanta at the I-475 rest stop just before Zebulon road. He says his trip this time around was much less hectic compared to other trips he’s taken.

“So far traffic is better than I anticipated but it’s supposed to be the busiest travel day of the year so far, I haven’t seen any accidents yet so… so far so good,” he said.