Tractor trailers hauling car parts, chemicals, crash and catch fire on I-16

Photo Credit to GDOT

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving 2 tractor trailers that resulted in one driver being brought to the hospital, and another refusing treatment on scene.

According to the GSP, Patrol Post 20 Dublin was requested to investigate a 2 vehicle crash on I-16 near marker 51. The incident around 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, when a tractor trailer hauling car parts travelling west on I-16 got cut off by another tractor trailer, and lost control. This led to the tractor trailer hauling car parts to overturn across both lanes.

A second tractor trailer hauling chemicals approached the scene of the first crash, and , without seeing the first overturned trailer, struck it– resulting in both tractor trailers catching on fire.

One driver refused treatment on scene while the other was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.