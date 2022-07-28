Bridges project in South Bibb opens roads to public

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The project involving 8 bridges in South Macon has reached the point in which traffic has been opened to the public.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the project that began in 2019, near south Bibb County is nearing its end. Wednesday, all 8 bridges opened to traffic.

GDOT says there will be future traffic interruptions to complete the final asphalt course and striping. The road now consists of 8 bridges with three 12-foot lanes in each direction with an 8-foot outside shoulder and 4-foot inside shoulder.

The bridges are located in south Bibb County, along SR 11/SR 49/US 41/US 129 between the intersection of Houston Road on the south and the diverge of US 41/US 129 on the north.