Help Crimestoppers track down these wanted suspects

Macon Regional Crimestoppers Sergeant Greg Thomas visited 41Today to highlight the five most wanted suspects right now.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers Sergeant Greg Thomas visited 41Today to highlight the five most wanted suspects right now. Crimestoppers partners with media organizations, police departments and other law enforcement agencies in eight Middle Georgia counties to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

Can you help track down the following suspects?

Amanda Marlow, female, 42 years old. She’s wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Montravius Holt Sr., male, 32 years old. He’s wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Identity Fraud.

Edward Marcola, male, 50 years old. He’s wanted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Joshua Young, male, 31 years old. He’s wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register as Sex Offender.

Steven Hall, male, 50 years old. He’s wanted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary.

If you can help with these cases, Call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.