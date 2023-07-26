Heavy law enforcement presence reported in Houston County, investigation underway

A substantial law enforcement presence was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Smithville Church Road and Georgetown Boulevard in Houston County.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A substantial law enforcement presence was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Smithville Church Road and Georgetown Boulevard in Houston County.

A viewer alerted 41NBC about the heavy police activity, telling us they saw the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on scene. That prompted us to reach out to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed there is an active investigation in that area but could not disclose more details until the investigation is complete.

41NBC will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.