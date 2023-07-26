Man barricades himself in camper, has shootout with police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Operations Unit/Bomb Disposal Unit also responded to the scene.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is in the hospital being evaluated after a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday night in Warner Robins.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just before 8:00 p.m., about a man, identified as 41-year-old Jacob Baily, making threatening/suicidal statements to his family members, a friend, and law enforcement. When deputies arrived, Baily was barricaded in his camper on Smithville Church Road.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Operations Unit/Bomb Disposal Unit also responded to the scene since Baily had former military experience.

During negotiations, a GBI robot approached the camper. Baily opened the front door of the camper, and fired several shots towards the robot. Law enforcement was near the robot and a deputy returned fire. Baily retreated and again barricaded himself inside the camper.

After more negotiations, law enforcement entered the camper and arrested Baily.

No one was injured in the incident, and Bailey was taken to the hospital for examination. After his release, he will then be taken to jail.

The GBI says this is the 56th officer involved shooting it has been requested to investigate in 2023.