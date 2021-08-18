Heat and a few storms return Wednesday

While it was rainy for much of the morning, we have started to see some clearing this evening.

Overnight, patchy fog will be developing, so be sure to give yourself some extra time to get to work tomorrow.

Through the rest of the day, skies will start to clear, allowing us to warm to the low 90s.

A few scattered showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.



We had a break from the intense heat for the past few days, but highs will be warming to the 90s through the end of the week.

High humidity will continue to hang around Middle Georgia for the rest of the week, resulting in heat index values in the upper 90s and 100s.



I know a lot of us are heading to high school football games Friday, so be ready to dodge showers and storms as we do that.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could be strong each afternoon this week.



No big changes are on the way for the weekend.

Our summertime pattern of afternoon storms will be continuing, as we start to heat into the mid 90s for next week.