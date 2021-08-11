HCSD purchases 66 new school buses

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Some bus drivers and students are enjoying brand new buses in Houston County.

The county purchased 66 new Blue Bird buses this year. 32 were purchased with money from the General Fund, and the other 34 from ESPLOST funds. Also 39 of the 66 are propane fueled.

Houston County Schools Transportation Director, Tom Walmer, says the new buses help with morale.

“It’s not only a big deal for the bus driver, that’s a big deal for our students,” Walmer said. “Because that’s important to our community that the children have a good bus ride, and they arrive to school in the right frame of mind.”

The Houston County School system has 170 total bus routes. The 2022 model buses come with air conditioning. That means 93 percent of their route buses now have air conditioning.