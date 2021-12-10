Hay House gets in the holiday spirit

Each room is decorated with a Christmas theme. You can also learn a little more about the Hay House History.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Christmas spirit is in full effect at the Hay House in Macon.

The Historic Museum is hosting luncheons again, where guests can have a delicious meal while getting to walk around the museum.

The events don’t stop there though. The Hay House will its annual New Year’s Eve Ball. This years theme is the roaring twenties.

Erin Evans, Collection and Education Manager at the Hay House, says this years events are bringing a little more magic.

“Last year you know we did more minimal décor and everything, everything was a little quieter last year, so it’s nice this time around that people seem just really excited to have something to get out and do with their families, I mean this house is just a great location for that.”

The last luncheon is on Friday. If you’re interested in the New Year’s Eve ball, tickets are available. You can purchase those tickets here.