Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan after 29-30 start to season

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields announced Tuesday that Nate McMillan has been relieved of his head coaching duties.

The Hawks are currently 29-30.

McMillan was named the 14th full-time head coach in Atlanta franchise history on July 8, 2021. He finished with a 99-80 record (.553) as head coach of the Hawks, which included a 27-11 record (.711) as an interim head coach in the second half of the 2020-21 season. McMillan led the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, their second appearance in Atlanta history.

Fields thanked McMillan for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks and also said McMillan is truly a class act and that the Hawks appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day.

“Decisions like these, especially in-season, are always extremely difficult, but we believe it’s in the best interest of our team to move forward with another voice leading the way,” Fields added.

McMillan has compiled a 760-668 record (.532) with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, and Hawks over his 19 seasons as a head coach. His 760 wins rank 18th on the all-time wins list for NBA coaches. His teams have a 28-48 record (.368) in 11 postseason trips, including a 11-12 record (.478) with Atlanta.

Joe Prunty will serve as the team’s interim head coach. Prunty joined the Hawks in July 2021 as the lead assistant. Before joining the Hawks, Prunty served as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns (2018-19), Milwaukee Bucks (2014-18), Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-13), Portland Trail Blazers (2008-10), Dallas Mavericks (2005-08), and San Antonio Spurs (2000-05), where he won three NBA championships.