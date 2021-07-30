Hawkinsville’s Taylor Regional Hospital getting new emergency room

The hospital has not been updated for 50 years but doctors at Taylor Regional have made it work until now.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Taylor Regional Hospital is getting a major upgrade sometime in the next eight months.

The hospital has been serving Pulaski County since 1977, and doctors say the emergency room is due for a few upgrades.

“Medicine has grown so much that in the last 50 years, what we have as an E.R. now is not very functional anymore,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. Al Baggett said.

Residents and hospital staff gathered Thursday afternoon to watch administrators break ground on the new project, which includes upgrades to the inside and outside of the E.R., a new chapel area and upgrades to the hospital’s guest suite.

“This new E.R. is going to be paramount to the continuity of care that Taylor Regional has always provided to all of its patients that come through the door on a daily basis,” Sole Commissioner Jenna Mashburn said.

The hospital has not been updated since it was built, and as the community grows, the hospital needs room to accommodate.

Dr. Baggett says it will be nice to have a new space to provide even better care for patients.

“Getting a decent E.R. means a lot in terms of being able to take care of people in the community, and for us as physicians to have somewhere to work that you know is nice,” he said.

Click here for a closer look at the hospital’s plans.