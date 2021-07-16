Hawaii teenager recycles to help students reach college

(AP)— Genshu Price began to recycle bottles after his father encouraged him to help save money for his college tuition. Then, he decided to recycle thousands of bottles and cans to help other students in Hawaii reach their college dream.

The 13-year-old from Oahu launched Bottles4College three years ago. The initiative’s annual goal is to collect and recycle 2 to 4 million cans and bottles to fund the tuition of up to two students each year.

Price says his project “gained traction” during the coronavirus pandemic and is encouraging his community to give back while they protect the environment and keep their island clean.