Hancock County teen dies in ATV crash

SPARTA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Hancock County teenager is dead following a single vehicle crash Wednesday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a 16-year old was driving a side-by-side vehicle when he lost control and overturned on Anna Poole Road.

The teen was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Washington County Hospital by a family member.

He was then flown to a hospital in Augusta due to his injuries.

According to GSP, the crash is still under investigation.