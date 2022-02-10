Halo Group holds groundbreaking for New Perry Hotel

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The first phase of renovations for the New Perry Hotel has begun, as the Halo Group celebrated with a groundbreaking Wednesday.

The first phase includes converting 18 hotel rooms located in the Motor Court, into 11 studio and one bedroom apartments. The apartments will be walking distance from downtown Perry.

According to the Halo Group Executive Director, Angela Cuti, the property will help employ individuals with developmental disabilities and autism.

“We felt it would be a great opportunity. If we have a functioning hotel and restaurant that not only is a job opportunity for people to be trained. But it also gives them an opportunity to gain skills, work and learn in a safe environment, and then we can help them find other jobs,” she said.

Nine of the apartments in the Motor Court will be for rent. The other two apartments will be used as Air BnB’s.