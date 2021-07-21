GSP: Cochran woman dies in single-vehicle crash

The crash happened on Longstreet Road in Twiggs County Friday night.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Cochran woman died last week after a single-vehicle crash in Twiggs County.

It happened around 6:15 Friday night, according to the crash report obtained from Georgia State Patrol.

The report says 70-year-old Audra Sue Freeman of Cochran was traveling south on Longstreet Road near its intersection with William Walters Road when her vehicle failed to maintain its lane and crossed the center line before striking a caution sign and vaulting over a culvert into several trees.

According to the report, the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse was then engulfed in flames with Freeman inside.

