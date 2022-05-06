Gray Hwy Wendy’s robbed

Suspect jumped through drive through window.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Deputies are looking for a robbery suspect that jumped through the drive thru window of a local Wendy’s. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just after 12:00 a.m. a male subject, wearing all black with a mask on, entered the Wendy’s, located at 1073 Gray Highway by jumping through the drive through window.

He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the cash, he fled the store on foot.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.