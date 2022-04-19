Gray Highway McDonald’s robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say robbed the McDonalds at 550 Gray Highway with a gun. According to a release it happened before 10:30 p.m. Monday night when a man in a black hoodie and black pants, wearing a purple face mask entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money. After getting the cash he fled on foot, no one was injured.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.