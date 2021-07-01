Grand jury indicts Trump Organization, company’s CFO, Allen Weisselberg

Indictments obtained against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are scheduled to be unsealed in court today.

(NBC NEWS)- A major development today in the investigations into former President Trump and his business empire.

NBC News has confirmed that indictments against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer have been obtained by prosecutors in New York. The former president himself is not indicted.

The indictments stem from an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and New York attorney general, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the case tell NBC News prosecutors have been looking into whether company employees, including Weisselberg, evaded taxes on fringe benefits like cars and apartments, as part of a scheme by the Trump Organization to pay compensation “off the books.”

Neither Weisselberg nor his attorneys have commented on the charges, but an attorney for the Trumps told NBC News, before the indictments were filed, that the charges are “completely outrageous” and being pursued only because Weisselberg would not cooperate with prosecutors against the former president himself.

Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, who has provided relevant documents to the DA’s office and spoken multiple times with investigators, now predicts Trump might eventually face charges.

The former president has denounced the investigation as “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”