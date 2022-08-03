Governor Kemp extends Georgia’s gas tax suspension

The governor signed two executive orders to extend the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp has signed two executive orders to extend the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales. In a news release, Kemp says the extension “alleviates the financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues.”

The previous order also suspended collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel, and this provision has also been extended. Kemp also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions.

“With 40-year high inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains strained under the weight of bad decisions, hardworking residents of the Peach State have been feeling the consequences of Joe Biden’s recession long before it was announced,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As I said when we first suspended the state’s gas tax all the way back in March – and have reiterated each time I have renewed that suspension – we can’t fix everything Washington has broken, but we’re doing our part to combat the economic headwinds caused by the President’s failed policies.”

Since the temporary suspension, Georgia’s average gas price has often been the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 45 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

Both orders will be effective through September 12.