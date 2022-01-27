Governor Brian Kemp comes to Houston County to discuss newly proposed bill that will help veterans

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Governor Brian Kemp made a stop in Warner Robins to talk about a bill that would help keep local veterans working.

Governor Kemp met with state and local leaders at the VECTR Center Thursday morning.

The bill is the ‘Career Military Retirement Income Tax Exclusion’, which would allow Georgia veterans to receive up to a $17,500 income tax exemption.

Governor Kemp says the goal is, “to number one, thank our members of the military and our veterans. But also help those that are retiring, exempting their retirement income before they get the standard exemption. Right now, the standard exemption is age 62.

Along with allowing all veterans to qualify, Governor Kemp says this proposed bill will open doors to new beginnings. “This is going to help a lot of people who are retiring from the military in their 40’s or 50’s that still want to be in the workforce. It’s going to help us with our workforce development in our state, one of the biggest issues we’ve got. It’s a big thank you to those members to keep them in our state, not have them move to bordering states or other places around the country.”

Several state leaders are in full support of the proposed bill.

State Senator Larry Walker says he’s supported several bills that help military members and their families, and that this one is the most impactful. “The military retirement issue has come up time and time again. It’s the number one priority for our Department of Defense and the military, and it puts dollars back in their pockets and allows them to stay in Georgia.”

Chasity Hall moved to Middle Georgia three years ago. She says the newly proposed bill will help her as a veteran.

Hall says she hopes other veterans reconsider staying in Georgia, “It’s an opportunity now to be like, ‘oh we don’t have to go to another state that has no taxes on retirement.'”

Next, the bill will have to go through the senate in order to pass.