Gorgeous weather begins October in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will bring an abundance of sunshine and strong breezes to Middle Georgia to begin October.

Sunny skies and pleasant breezes will be the story for Middle Georgia for much of this week. This afternoon the region will see highs in the mid 80s with ambient winds from the east-northeast at 7-15 mph. Gusts will range in the 15-20 mph range, taking the edge off the afternoon heat. Middle Georgians should definitely consider the sunscreen if spending much of the afternoon outdoors; UV indexes are still ranging from 6.5 to 7.5 around the region.

Tonight skies will be clear as the winds back off to around 5 mph from the east-northeast. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s around most of Middle Georgia, so an extra layer out the door tomorrow morning would be a good idea.

Expect pleasant conditions to carry through Wednesday while high pressure remains in the area. Temperatures will not vary much this week until a cold front arrives on Friday, and even then there still will not be much change until after it passes. Rain odds from that cold front look rather low at this point as well, so Middle Georgians may not end up needing the rain gear later this week either. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

