Good Friday brings good weather to Middle Georgia



A cold front is currently pushing through Middle Georgia this evening, bringing clearing skies and dry air.

That dry air will allow overnight temperatures to cool into the low 50s by early Friday.

This cool start won’t hinder our warming temps as we make it back to the 80s by the afternoon with plentiful sunshine.

Enjoy the beautiful day, because rain is on the way for the weekend.



Starting on Saturday morning we will see a line of showers and storms push in from the northwest.

At this point, we aren’t seeing much of a threat of severe storms, but heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.

Despite the rainy start, we expect that most of the rain should move out by Saturday evening.



The reprieve from the rain will be short, because another system follows quickly by Sunday afternoon.

Once again we are not anticipating severe weather, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible.



Rain chances stick around through Monday as a cold front finally pushes the last of the showers out.

We will also be seeing much cooler conditions to start next week with highs in the low 70s.



Sunshine will be returning to the area for most of next week as we slowly start to warm up back to the mid 70s and 80s.