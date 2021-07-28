GOHS shares road safety tips as school begins

The goal is to ensure students start and end the school year safely.

Things to keep in mind as school busses hit the road School in session

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Summer is coming to an end, and school buses will soon be back on the roads. That means drivers should keep a few things in mind when it comes to safety.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety held a news conference Wednesday to talk about the importance of being focused while driving.

According to state leaders, data shows most fatal accidents happen when a child is getting on or off a school bus. That’s why it’s important to eliminate distractions like cellphones and to make sure you follow posted speed limits in school zones.

“I would ask you to leave just a few minutes earlier, because we have not seen any buses on the road,” GOHS Director Allen Poole said.

Another thing the office want drivers to know is, you must stop when lights of a bus are flashing unless there is a barrier between your car and the bus. Those barriers include a grassy median or concrete barrier.

