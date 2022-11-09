GMC moves Friday’s Veterans Day parade indoors

Georgia Military College announced Wednesday it will move its annual Veterans Day Parade inside the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts "due to the potential of inclement weather."

Georgia Military College (GMC)

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College announced Wednesday it will move Friday’s annual Veterans Day Parade inside the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts “due to the potential of inclement weather.”

The parade and ceremony, originally set to happen on Grant Parade Field, will start at 11 a.m.

The parade’s guest speaker will be Representative Heath Clark, who’s finishing out his term as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for District 147.

Click here if you can’t attend in-person.

A Veterans Walk-Thru will happen at 9 a.m. at the Prep School Annex/Jenkins Hall, and a Veterans Day Art Display will be available for viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Legislative Chamber in the Old Capitol Building at Georgia Military College.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.