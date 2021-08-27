‘Gloves Not Guns’ hopes to protect the youth from violence

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two Macon men are hosting an event to help keep kids of the streets and safe inside the ring.

The first ‘Gloves Not Guns’ is an event where the community can watch boxing matches or learn how to join a boxing group. Event organizers hope this will help the youth realize what they can accomplish, if they just put their mind to it.

“Know it’s a vision, that we are trying to bring to the city of Macon, we’re trying to stop gun violence, we’re trying to get kids off the street let them know about programs,” said Earnest Butts, the host of the event.

Butts says with the growing amount of crime, he hopes boxing will teach the kids discipline.

“Most kids want to be tough, but there’s got to be a balance, there’s got to be a positive way and that’s what I’m bringing.”

Ray Rover is the Director of the Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, and is providing the space to host the event. He also runs the ‘Street to Success’ program at the Church, and recalls losing 13 boys to gun violence.

“There’s a future for every young man here if they just put the guns down, put away the violence, put away the gangs and put away all the trappings that come along with not living your life to the fullest,” said Rover.

Trayvion Butts is a professional boxer and hopes kids will come out to watch something they can get involved with.

“Boxing will give them something to do, you know keep them off the streets each and every day.”

The event is September 11 at 3 p.m. For more information on how to register you can call (478)319-1502.