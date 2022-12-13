Georgia State Patrol searching for man who fled vehicle during pursuit in Laurens County

A Laurens County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, posted just before 9 o'clock, said the chase ended in the Northwood Trail neighborhood in Dudley.

DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is searching for a man who fled on foot during a pursuit Monday night.

“Male suspect jumped out and ran on foot and is in the area,” the post stated. “Please keep doors locked car doors locked and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.”

