Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremonies are underway

The GSHF Class of '22 includes eight inductees and four legends.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction weekend is here.

The inductees this year include swimmer James Bankston, high school football coach Alan Chadwick, golfer Stewart Cink, sports broadcaster Steve Holman, baseball player Bob Horner, football players Warrick Dunn, Deon Grant and Eric Zeier.

The class also includes four legends: Bill Bartholomay, Bobby Dews, Roy Hartsfield and Pete Van Wieren.

Earlier today, some of the inductees participated in the annual Burgess Pigment Golf Classic at Idle Hour Golf and Country Club. Following their round of golf, they made their way to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame for the coat ceremony.

The coat ceremony gives the Hall of Famers a chance to mingle amongst themselves and enjoy their night with their friends and loved ones.

Steve Holman, the voice of the Atlanta Hawks for the past 37 seasons, was in attendance with his kids and grandkids. Holman spoke about what this enshrinement means for his legacy for the generations to come.

“It’s phenomenal to have the grandchildren here for them to be able to see all of this. Maybe they’re a little bit too young to take it in, but I told my oldest grandson Connor, maybe someday you can bring your kids here and say that was gramps. That’s his case over there,” said Holman.

The official induction ceremony will take place tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. and is a ticketed event; however, the annual Stifel FanFest will be open to the public from 1 to 2:30 p.m.