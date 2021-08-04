Georgia Power offers assistance programs amongst high temperatures

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Power sent out a reminder on Wednesday August 4, that with rising temperatures that go well past the 90s they have many options to help customers pay their monthly energy bills.

One of the assistance programs mentioned in their news release is the Income-Qualified Senior Citizen Discount, where customers over 65 years-old who meet certain income requirements can receive up to $24 a month off of their bill.

Other programs mentioned in the release focus on allowing customers to contribute funds to make energy efficiency improvements for income-qualifying residents in their community, as well as a program that partners with the Salvation Army to help residents in the community pay for utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities.

Georgia Power offers more information on these programs at: www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance