Georgia nuclear plant cost tops $27B as more delays unveiled

ATLANTA (AP) — Two new reactors at Georgia’s Plant Vogtle will cost another billion dollars.

The parent company of Georgia Power Co. says its shareholders will take a $460 billion loss on the overrun. Other owners will absorb the remainder on a project that will now cost customers more than $27 billion.

Managers project construction outside Augusta will take another three to four months. That pushes the projected start of Unit 3 into the second quarter of 2022, while Unit 4 is now projected to start in 2023.

Regulators insist the plant is the best source of clean and reliable energy for Georgia. Opponents have long said there are cheaper, better options.