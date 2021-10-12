Georgia National Fair offers lots of shopping to fair goers

The 32nd annual Georgia National Fair is back in full swing, and there's a lot more than just rides and food.

You can spend your day shopping at the fair as well. Vendors are located inside and outdoors.

“I have everything for dogs, and then also somethings for your owners too, so it’s going to be dog treats, dog toys, shirts for your dog lovers,” Sassy Dogs Boutique owner Charity Heath. Heath is a first-time vendor at the fair.

Heath says the feedback from the community has been great so far. She has dog toys, treats and even t-shirts for dog owners.

Another vendor has been with the fair for about 15 years now and says she’s excited to be back this year.

“A girl gets fit for her toe rings and we do fingers too,” Toe Ring Time owner Kim Underwood said. “And they just look beautiful and feel good.” Underwood wants community members to come out and pamper themselves at her booth.

If you’re looking to relieve some back pain, you can do that at the Georgia National Fair as well.

“If you guys want to come out, you don’t have to purchase a massage chair, if you just have daily struggles with pain just come out, try out chairs and get some relief,” Daiwa sales rep Salliana Bernardino said.

If you’re feeling a little hungry, you can even buy dip mixes from A Blend Above. It’s another first-time vendor located inside Mcgill Market.