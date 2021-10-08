Georgia National Fair hosts opening ceremony to welcome people back

Governor Brian Kemp and other government officials were present to speak about the importance of the fair.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia National Fair opened the gates on Thursday, welcoming everyone back to eleven days filled with fun for the whole family.

Fair officials held an opening ceremony with excitement after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Kate Day is a livestock ambassador for the Fairgrounds, and says she’s excited to be back and ready to see everyone.

“We have everything from livestock to the rides to different vendors and foods.”

As the Fairgrounds prepare to welcome people back, they want everyone to enjoy themselves.

The fair is open at 10 a.m. daily and lasts until October 17.