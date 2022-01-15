Georgia Military College honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Captain William Thompson speaking to the students at Georgia Military College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Captain William Thompson, a civil rights activist and author, spoke to students on Friday.

Captain Thompson grew up in Orange County, South Carolina and faced battles growing up during the Civil Rights era.

Thompson was one of the first African-American students to attend Orange High School.

He met Dr. Martin Luther King as a child and says Dr. King helped inspire him to join the fight for Civil Rights.

Captain Thompson says he remembers being arrested for participating in sit-ins but that he was doing what had to be done.