Georgia Legal Services Program offering resources to Middle Georgia renters

Shannon Mills is a Supervising Attorney for the program. She says communication is key in situations where there are problems.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia Legal Services Program hopes to help Middle Georgia renters learn more about rental rights.

The program at this link helps teach your rights as a tenant. It’s a self paced program with different topics from tenants and repairs, to the early stages of eviction.

Shannon Mills is a Supervising Attorney for the program. She says communication is key in situations where there are problems.

“Even with the rental assistance program, it needs the cooperation of the landlord if possible to preserve the housing.”

Mills says the biggest issue they see is the inability to pay rent.

“People are no longer working like they used to. So what we’ve been doing, is really pushing the Georgia rental assistance program. We’ve been working to get tenants connected with that program,” said Mills.

The Better Business Bureau works closely with the program. The BBB website helps answer questions tenants may have.

Jason Blankenship, Vice President of Development for the BBB, says the number one thing to do is read your contract.

“Video what it looked like when you moved in. If there ever comes a dispute on the security deposit when you go to move, or if there’s a leak that appears in the ceiling, you now have a record, of well this is the way it was when I moved in,” said Blankenship

According to the BBB there are several resources available online as well, like the Georgia Landlord tenant book.

The Georgia Legal Services Program will host an event on Saturday, February 5, to introduce the community to the program. It will be at the Houston County Galleria from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.