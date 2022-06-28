Georgia DNR offers water safety tips following 2 weekend drownings

After two drownings in Macon over the weekend, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is reminding people how to stay safe in the water.

Game Warden Lamar Burns says you should take steps to stay safe while having fun.

“If that requires them to put on a life jacket on, or more people, more eyes on individuals, then we encourage family members and the public to do that,” he said.

2-year-old Silvestre Lucas drowned at Lake Tobesofkee’s Claystone Park Sunday afternoon.

Hours later, 30-yera-old Larry Rainey Jr. drowned in the Ocmulgee River near Amerson River Park.

Burns says Lake Tobesofkee has a life vest requirement but only for those traveling on a boat.