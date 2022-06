Macon-Bibb Coroner: Man drowns in Ocmulgee River

Coroner Leon Jones says it happened Sunday night near Amerson River Park.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 30-year-old man drowned in the Ocmulgee River near Amerson River Park Sunday night.

That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who identified the victim as 30-year-old Larry Rainey.

Jones says Rainey’s body was pulled from the river around 8:30.

That’s all the information we have right now.

