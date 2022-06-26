2-year-old drowns at Lake Tobesofkee’s Claystone Park
It happened Sunday afternoon near the beach swimming area at Claystone Park.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 2-year-old is dead following a water rescue Sunday at Lake Tobesofkee.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. near the beach swimming area of Claystone Park, according to a witness, who said she saw first responders pull the boy out of the water.
Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the child, who he identified as 2-year-old Silvestre Misael Lucas, was pronounced dead around 2:15 p.m. at Atrium Health Navicent. Jones says the child would have turned three on July 23.
The beach was closed to the public for several hours following the rescue.