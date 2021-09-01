Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning updates COVID-19 guidelines

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Department of Early Child Care and Learning, also known as DECAL, updated its COVID-19 guidelines.

Micah’s Playhouse in Dublin says since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been doing everything possible to limit the spread of the virus.

“We have an app that we check the children in on, instead of the parents, different people touching the computer, so we’re checking them in, and just washing our hands, we check temperatures three times a day,” said Carol Holt, owner of the center.

The center isn’t allowing parents in the building to ensure the children’s safety. “We are keeping the children clean and well and we will keep you updated on anything that happens.”

Along with washing your hands and wearing a mask, DECAL says the new guidelines encourage staff to get vaccinated.

Reg Griffin, Chief Communications Officer for DECAL, says they’re also encouraging only one parent pick up and drop off the child. “We do believe that there is still enough flexibility involved with these rules that it will give providers some opportunity to introduce some different things.”

With the delta variant impacting the younger population, DECAL says they want to ensure each center is keeping every child safe.

For more information on the guidelines click here:http://www.decal.ga.gov/