Georgia Democrats express disproval of Save America Rally

"The bottom line is that Georgians are ready to move on from Trump and extremist Republicans."

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– As Middle Georgia prepares for President Trump’s visit Saturday, Georgia Democrats are pushing back against his arrival.

The Democratic party of Georgia hosted a news conference Friday, saying state Republicans are prioritizing Donald Trump over fighting COVID-19, creating new jobs, and revitalizing infrastructure.

Georgia Democrats also say the rally is not a good idea in light of COVID, and believe it could provoke political extremism.

The President is preparing to visit along with several other Georgia leaders, who are campaigning for votes.

The group is hosting a “Save America” rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

Event details show a live stream of the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt football game at 11 a.m. Gates open for the event at 2 p.m.

The programmed speakers will start at 5 p.m. They are Herschel Walker who’s campaigning for the 2022 Georgia Senate seat. Rep. Jody Hice, a candidate for Georgia Secretary of State, and State Sen. Burt Jones who hopes to be the next Lt. Governor of Georgia. President Trump will then take the stage at 7 p.m.

The night will wrap with fireworks, but not everyone will be feeling them.

“The bottom line is that Georgians are ready to move on from Trump and extremist Republicans,” said Chairwoman Courtney Driver, from Houston County Democrats. “We rejected their divisive agenda last year, yet today the Republicans are still focused on turning the pandemic into a political prop and rehashing old 2020 election conspiracy theories.”

The Georgia National Fairgrounds encourages those attending the rally to wear a mask and wash their hands frequently.