Georgia beats Alabama 33-18 to claim first national title since 1980 season

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 Monday night to claim the program’s first college football national title since the 1980 season.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (14-1), who trailed 9-6 at halftime, took the lead for good midway through the final quarter when Stetson Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell for a 40-yard score.

Bennett completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers five minutes later to give the Bulldogs a 26-18 lead.

The game’s final score belonged to the Dawgs’ defense: a 79-yard interception return by Kelee Ringo in the final minute.

Georgia, which outscored No. 1 Alabama 20-9 in the fourth quarter, held the Crimson Tide to 30 team rushing yards, the Tide’s second lowest rushing output this season.

Monday night’s game was a rematch of this season’s SEC Championship Game, which Alabama won 41-24.

Bennett completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

For Alabama (13-2), Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young completed 35 of 57 passes for 369 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions.

Zamir White led the Bulldogs on the ground with 84 yards on 13 carries.

