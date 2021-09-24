Georgia Arson Control honors Lieutenant Ben Gleaton with equipment grant to Macon-Bibb Fire Department

Georgia Arson Control made a stop in Macon Thursday to honor the memory of Lieutenant Ben Gleaton, the former head arson investigator at the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

Gleaton died in a motorcycle crash earlier this year.

In Lieutenant Gleaton’s memory, Georgia Arson Control presented the fire department with an equipment grant.

Gleaton’s family was there for the special moment, and the fire department also surprised the family with a plaque to commemorate the day.

“From the people he touched briefly in his life and everything had been so positive along those lines, even with the tragic loss of him, that he left this earth he touched so many lives, ” Gleaton’s father Joe Gleaton said.

Firefighters say they will always remember Lieutenant Gleaton as being the goofy one of the bunch.

The family says they’re grateful for the support from his colleagues and the community.