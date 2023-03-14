GBI makes 5 arrests in connection with November 2022 homicide in East Dublin

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several people are now in custody in connection with the death of 59-year-old Jeffery Bell in November 2022.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the GBI arrested 21-year-old Elijah Inman, 15-year-old Brantley Johnson Jr., 20-year-old Jamal Stewart, 16-year-old Nazorian Taylor and 16-year-old Damarion Page, all of East Dublin, in connection with the home invasion and death.

All face the following charges:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Armed robbery

Home invasion

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Multiple counts of violation of the street gang and terrorism prevention act

The GBI says the East Dublin Police Department requested its assistance in the homicide investigation, and the investigation revealed “numerous individuals” of the criminal street gang ‘Crips” committed a home invasion at Bell’s Pearl Street Home.

Bell was shot and killed.

The investigation is active. Contact the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988 if you have information. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

