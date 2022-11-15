GBI working homicide case in East Dublin

Police performed a welfare check at a home on Pearl Street, Sunday morning.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working a deadly shooting in East Dublin.

Police performed a welfare check at a home on Pearl Street around 11:00 Sunday morning. According to the GBI, officers found 59-year-old Jeffery Bell inside the home dead from a gunshot wound.

GBI agents say they are pursing leads at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Regional Investigative Office in Eastman, GA (Region 12) at 478-374-6988.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.