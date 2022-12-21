GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wilkinson County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Toomsboro Tuesday afternoon.

A GBI news release says “preliminary information indicates” that Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to 55-year-old Christopher Thomas Ford’s home to execute an arrest warrant. Ford had active warrants for terroristic threats.

The release says Ford came out of a shed with a shotgun and pointed it at deputies, and one of the deputies fired at Ford, missing him. Ford ran into the woods and has not been located.

No deputies were injured.

The GBI will turn the case over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review once its investigation is complete.

This the 111th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.

