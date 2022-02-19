Gallery West in Macon hosts pop-up art show this weekend

Gallery West on Third Street in downtown Macon is hosting a cartoon pop-up art show Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20 that features 60 art pieces by the late Ron Campbell.

Gallery West hosts Pop Up Art Show Art Show

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you want to take a trip down memory lane with all your favorite cartoon characters, you have a chance this weekend.

Gallery West on Third Street in downtown Macon is hosting a cartoon pop-up art show Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20 that features 60 art pieces by the late Ron Campbell.

Campbell worked in cartoon animation for 50 years before he retired. After retirement, he continued to put pen to paper.

He created several pieces before he died in 2021. His cartoon spans three generations.

We spoke with Scott Segelbaum, the publisher and curator of the art show, about the display’s impact.

“You come in here and you can’t help but smile,” Segelbaum says. “It’s your youth, your innocence, when you used to get up early in the morning and bring out the sugar and cereal and the parents would sleep in and you’d turn on the TV and watch cartoons in the morning.”

All of the art work on display is available purchase. There’s art work from The Beatles, Scooby Doo, The Jetsons, The Flinstones and more.

Segelbaum says he wants others to be inspired by Campbell’s work.

“Everything he did was pencil mileage,” he said. “It was miles and miles of pencil work, so I think it’s more a part of keeping the classic cartoons alive.”

The gallery’s owner, Kirsten West, says seeing the pieces on display has brought back many memories.

“The yellow submarine was always special to me,” she said. “The Blue Minnies, the Beatles, everything about it, the music, so having this here is really almost like a dream come true.”

She says the show is unique and gives people the chance to look back at the art created by the talented Campbell.

“There’s something for every kid and those that are kids at heart,” she said.

Segelbaum says he’s taking Campbell’s pieces around the world. For a complete list of display locations, click here.