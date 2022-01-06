Funeral services held for former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson

Johnny Isakson Memorial Service from PRUMC on Vimeo.

(Livestream Credit to the Isakson Initiative)

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Funeral services for the former U.S. Senator and Atlanta native Johnny Isakson are being held Thursday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

Isakson passed away at age 76 on December 19, 2021. He served in elected office for over 40 years, in the Georgia state house, the Georgia state senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate, where he served for 15 years. He retired in December of 2019 due to his advancing Parkinson’s disease.

Isakson’s family asks that in lieu of flowers that those who wish to do so leave contributions to the Isakson Initiative- a nonprofit created by Isakson dedicated to spreading awareness and funding research related to neurocognitive diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

Isakson’s wife had this to say:

“The tributes to Johnny have meant so much to our family, and we thank everyone who has been sending their thoughts and saying prayers,” and “Johnny touched so many lives, and we look forward to this opportunity to celebrate his life with family and friends, while carrying on his work with The Isakson Initiative.”